PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will host its 17th annual Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration in Paso Robles on Monday, Jan. 15, at the downtown City Park. The theme of this 2024 event is “Power in Togetherness.”

The event will kick-off the event with a Unity March led by Paso Robles High School Drummers at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 starting from Robbins Field (6th & Park Streets) and ending at the downtown City Park. Those interested in participating in the March are asked to begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. at Robbins Field. Souvenirs will be handed out to the first 100 participants and pizza will be served after the March at City Park.

Following the March, the Celebration will continue at 1 p.m. in the City Park Gazebo and will feature keynote speaker Paso Robles School Board Trustee Laurene McCoy. Many local groups will also perform, including the God Squad Dance Crew dancers and PR High School choir. As in past years, essay and art contest winners will be honored. New this year, they have included a t-shirt and button contest for the junior high and elementary level students who will be honored as well.

