Event held over three days for first time; show will return in September

PASO ROBLES — A little over 4,000 vintage lovers walked through the gates of the Paso Robles Event Center from Friday, April 29, thru Sunday, May 1, for the spring 2022 edition of the Three Speckled Hens Antiques and Old Stuff Show.

This is the first time that Three Speckled Hens has put on a three-day event. Prior to this year, the show only took place on Saturday and Sunday, but they added a three-hour Friday Frenzy event this time around.

“It was amazing. We limited the number of tickets to 700, just to test the waters and see what the response would be,” co-creator Kathy Marquart said of the Friday Frenzy. “It was very successful. The dealers loved that it wasn’t this huge wave of people at one time in their booth. The Saturday morning, 8 a.m. Early Bird, it gets pretty frantic. So by doing a Friday Frenzy for three hours, it took some of that Saturday morning, 8 a.m. pressure off. It worked out beautifully. The dealers loved it. The customers loved it. So, we’re going to do it again.”

The Friday Frenzy will be a part of the Three Speckled Hens show in the fall. However, Marquart said they aren’t going to go as over the top, though there will still be extra festivities, like giveaways, just not on quite the same scale.

There were some new booths at Three Speckled Hens this year: Southern Pueblo-Curated Thrift, Handmade Bizzare, and Rustic Repurposed Antiques were three of the new faces this round.

“It was great, and they did well,” added Marquart. “The dealers all loved it. They all felt they did very well and had a good show. We were happy with the vibe. It was great.”

The Three Speckled Hens show hosted 90 vendors, and Marquart said they’re on the lookout for more.

“We’re definitely open to looking for new and interesting antique and vintage dealers for the fall. Because we have room for, you know, 20 to 30 more dealers,” she said.

Not only were the stalls full of lovely vintage and antique items at the show, but there was also a slew of food trucks for anyone feeling peckish, while Bonnie Marie’s Catering catered the Trunk Cafe.

“Andy Morris of KJUG does all of our announcing all three days,” added Marquart. “He’s worked with us for years, and he’s part of our team. A lot of local people work for us at the show.”

The Three Speckled Hens Antiques and Old Stuff Show will be back on September 23, 24, and 25.

Photos by Haylee Mattson/PRP

