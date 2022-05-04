The 15th annual event supports the Nacitone Museum in Bradley

BRADLEY — The 15th Annual Nacitone Dutch Oven Event returns to Bradley on Saturday, May 7.

There will be over 130 dutch oven pots with various meals to feast from. In 2019 there were over 125 dutch ovens cooking with over 500 attendees.

The Nacitone Dutch Oven Event supports the Nacitone Museum in Bradley. Nacitone was derived from the Dust Bowl days when the United States Soil Conservation Service formed the watershed, Nacitone Soil Conservation District (NSCD). The name is a combination of “Naci” from the Nacimiento Watershed with “tone” from the San Antonio Watershed.

The museum’s mission is to preserve and display the history of the area from the time of the Salinan inhabitants through the Spanish and pioneer era and to teach future generations about their pioneer heritage.

The Nacitone Foundation creates events like the dutch oven to support the museum.

At the dutch oven event, attendees can expect:

Blacksmith Forge

Arrowhead Flint Knapping

Antique Guns

Gold Panning

Quilting

Face Painting

Genealogy

Coffee Grinding Treasure Hunters

Dutch Oven Competition

Chuckwagons

The Jolon Station Band will also be playing at the event.

New cooks are welcomed and encouraged (and cooks eat for free!). For more information, contact Lester Patterson at (831) 235-7258 or rams.7@juno.com

Purchase tickets from a Nacitone representative or Eventbrite for $25.00/per person in advance (pre-sale) or $30.00 at the door (the day of the event).

The event is located at 69125 Jolon Road, Bradley, CA 93426.

For more information on the Nacitone museum, visit nacitonefoundation.org

