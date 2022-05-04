Construction for Union Road roundabout expected to begin this August

PASO ROBLES — During the April 19 City Council meeting, an update was given on completed, current, and future capital and public works projects in Paso Robles.

Capital Projects

Recent Completed Projects

Municipal Pool Locker Room Floors

The locker room floors for the municipal pool were resurfaced. The facility is one of the oldest that the city still maintains. Next, staff will be replacing the pool coping, which is the the material used to cap the pool edge or shell wall.

In Progress Projects

Fire Station 3

The city is planning to move forward with Fire Station 3 located on Union Road. Construction for the project was expected to begin on May 2. Newton Construction is beginning to mobilize this week, and construction activity is expected to begin next week. The project is estimated to be completed in May 2023.

Uptown Family Park Water Feature Replacement

City staff is making progress toward replacing the current water feature at the Uptown Family Park on 36th Street. Staff is waiting for the architect’s revised plan to be approved and hopes to have the project completed before the hot weather is over.

Centennial Park Patio Shade Sail

Centennial Park is set to have a new patio shade sail installed. Staff is waiting for the plan to be officially approved. The shade sail is currently sitting in the maintenance yard and should be installed quickly following approval.

Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track

Plans for the Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track are in the plan check process. The pump track is a looped and paved bicycle track currently being designed by the same firm that created the skate park at the Tokyo Olympics. The project is expected to cost $350,000 and is funded by the REC Foundation.

In Design

Pickleball County Complex Construction

Sherwood Park Area Master Plan

ran into flood plane and flood way issues

architect is presenting 3 new revised concepts on May 3 at the workshop

Law Enforcement Facilities at 4305 Second Wind Way

Process is being made for the police substation at 4305 Second Wind Way. There have been a series of design meetings, and according to staff, layouts have been agreed upon. The project’s architect is currently going through an engineering evaluation of the buildings.

Public Works Projects

Airport Lights Upgrade

The Paso Robles Municipal Airport received new taxiway lights thanks to an FAA grant.

West Side Street Pavement Rehab

Some streets on Paso’s West Side received some pavement rehabilitation. Additionally, the following streets received a Thin Maintenance Overlay (TMO): 2nd Street, 3rd Street, Oak Street, 11th Street, 19th Street, and 22nd Street.

Roundabout for Union Road and Golden Hill

Construction for the new roundabout on Union Road and Golden Hill will be delayed until August due to a delay in receiving materials. The contractor for the project was set to mobilize in July. However, the first step in construction is to install specific pipes underground. But those pipes are now not expected to be delivered until August. City staff says the upside to this is the road will be open for the upcoming Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza at Barney Schwartz Park.

