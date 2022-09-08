The City will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is seeking applicants for openings on the Airport Commission. The City will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Commission serves the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the Council in gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Airport, by providing advice to the Council, and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the Council.

Applicants must qualify as either an “Airport Stakeholder” or a “Community Resource,” as defined by the Commission bylaws. Commission authority and responsibilities are also defined. Commissioners are appointed to three-year terms after interview by the Council. Additional information and the application form are available on the Airport website or at Paso Robles City Hall at 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles.

advertisement

For more information, contact Mark Scandalis, Airport Manager, at (805) 237-3877 or email airport@prcity.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...