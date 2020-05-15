I’m happy to announce that any of our residents who want a COVID-19 test can get one free of charge in about five minutes. The Paso Robles test site is located at the Veterans Center, 240 Scott Street. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment call 888-634-1123, Monday through Friday, or visit emergencyslo.org/statetesting. This testing is available through a partnership with the County of San Luis Obispo, the State of California, and the Cities of Paso Robles and Grover Beach. Please get tested if you have any symptoms and remember to wash your hands often, physically distance, report illness to your doctor and call to check on your friends and family.

San Luis Obispo County’s shelter-at-home order ends May 16th. After that, our county will continue to operate under the State’s Resilience Roadmap to guide us as we re-open our economy. That roadmap outlines how each county can re-open based on its ability to meet state criteria. Hopefully, it will be a matter of days before we can accelereate the process locally. Currently, we are at Stage 2 of that plan, which means certain businesses can re-open including curbside retail, childcare, office-based businesses, landscaping, car washes, outdoor museums and open gallery spaces, and pet grooming. Businesses which were already allowed to open can also continue to operate. Anyone who can work from home via the Internet and other methods is encouraged to do so. Planning and preparing to reopen is vital to ensuring that businesses can reopen as quickly as possible when the time comes. That preparation should begin now. Restaurants and other business sectors can find new State Guidance for re-opening at emergencyslo.org/reopen. We need to work together to keep coronavirus infection at a manageable level to ensure the re-opening plan works.

Until we blog again, remember to stay informed, stay involved and stay strong Paso Robles.

[From Steve Martin’s Paso Robles Mayor’s blog, May 15]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related