PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles, in partnership with the Paso Robles Housing Authority and Affordable Housing Development Corporation (AHDC), announced two upcoming groundbreaking ceremonies for affordable housing developments: River Walk Terrace and Sunrise Villas. These ceremonies mark significant milestones in addressing the pressing need for affordable housing options within the city.

The first groundbreaking ceremony took place on the evening of Tuesday, July 18 at 120 Niblick Road. This event commemorated the commencement of construction for River Walk Terrace, a 79-unit senior housing development. It aims to provide much-needed affordable housing options for senior residents in the area.

The second groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m., at the site located at 1600 Fontana Road. This ceremony signifies the commencement of construction for Sunrise Villas, another 69-unit all-affordable rental family housing development. Its purpose is to address the critical need for affordable housing for families and individuals in the community. City officials, representatives from the Paso Robles Housing Authority, AHDC, and distinguished guests will join together to celebrate this significant step. RSVPs are requested by August 4 and can be sent to Nia@AHDCinc.com.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...