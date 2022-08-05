City Council to Discuss Options to Fill District 2 Seat

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the recently vacated District 2 City Council seat. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber at 1000 Spring St. At that meeting, the City Attorney will outline the options that exist for the City Council to fill the vacant seat. The formal meeting notification and related documents will be made available in advance of the meeting on the City’s website at prcity.com/agendacenter or at City Hall, 1000 Spring St.

The District 2 seat is one of three elected positions included on Consolidated General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8. The term of the seat is four years, expiring in December 2026. Residents interested in running for this seat must make an appointment with the City Clerk to receive and submit campaign documents during the Nomination Period which is currently open and ends on August 12 at 5 p.m. There is no extension of the nomination period after August 12.

All interested individuals who are registered voters residing in District 2 should contact City Clerk Melissa Boyer at cityclerk@prcity.com or (805) 237-3960 as soon as possible to set an appointment to pull nomination paperwork.

More information on elections within the City of Paso Robles can be found at prcity.com/1041/Elections.

For the time being, residents, business owners and other stakeholders in District 2 with day-to-day concerns or issues related to City services can contact the City Council at council@prcity.com or City Manager Ty Lewis at citymanager@prcity.com or by phone at (805) 237-3888.

