Classes begin Sept. 27 through Oct. 8

PASO ROBLES — Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is coming to Paso Robles later this month to offer emergency response training.

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is offering the CERT: Basic Training Class which teaches you basic disaster response skills so you can safely help yourself and those around you. You will learn how to prepare for disasters, about the CERT organization, basic first aid, terrorism, disaster psychology, and more. You will also extinguish a small fire, and participate in a structure search and rescue. Take this course and learn how to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community when disaster strikes.

Individuals who have completed CERT training have been involved in flood and tsunami watches, searches for missing persons, traffic and crowd management, emergency radio communications, wildfire fuel reduction programs, and disaster recovery efforts.

advertisement

The 20 hour class will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 27, Thursday, Sept. 29, Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 8, students will participate in a review and disaster scenario from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Completion of all training sessions is required to obtain a certificate. A $40 donation to cover the cost of instructional materials is requested. Checks should be made payable to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, an IRC Sec. 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation.

You may register for this class by sending an email to northslocountycert@gmail.com or by calling (805) 588-2172. After you register, you will receive an email containing additional information about the class.

The Community Emergency Response Training program is supported nationally by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and sponsored locally by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. More than 600,000 citizens have been trained nationally since 1993, and there are more than 2,600 CERT programs across America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...