PASO ROBLES — U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) has announced a federal grant of $530,610 to modernize Paso Robles Airport. Awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program, the grant will fund updates to the airport’s Master Plan, including improvements to the airport layout, spaceport plan, aeronautical survey, and sustainability efforts.

This grant is part of the FAA’s broader initiative, which has invested over $1.1 billion this year in airport infrastructure projects nationwide.

“Improvements to Paso Robles Airport are important and impactful to our local economy, safety, and security,” said Panetta. “This federal funding will support those modernization efforts as we position the Paso Robles Airport to serve our community well into the future.”

advertisement

“The Paso Robles Airport is a key regional asset that boosts connectivity, supports military operations, and fosters economic growth to the City of Paso Robles and indeed the entire San Luis Obispo County. The new Master Plan will direct the long-term development of the Airport and aid the City in obtaining Spaceport licensing. We appreciate Congressman Panetta and the FAA District Office for their help in securing the federal grant to advance both the Airport and Spaceport projects.” said Paso Robles City Mayor John Hamon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...