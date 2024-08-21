Enough jewelry was donated to hold another sale in November

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Senior Center asked members and friends to contribute jewelry for their first All That Glitters Jewelry Sale, which was held Aug. 12-16. Co-coordinators Micki Wright and Elaine Ernst were hoping to raise enough money to purchase a bottom-loading water dispenser. The fundraising goal was achieved, and the water dispenser will soon be set up. Visit the center at 270 Scott St. and enjoy hot, cold, or ambient temperature water.

Artist and teacher Page Graber and her neighbor Carolyn Whitney admire the jewelry at the All That Glitters Jewelry Sale at the Paso Robles Senior Center. Photo provided by Paso Robles Senior Center

The community support for this event was tremendous, and enough jewelry was donated to have two sales. The date of the next jewelry sale is from Monday, Nov. 4, to Friday, Nov. 8. Many vintage treasures will be sold at affordable prices.Additionally, a silent auction will be held the week after Thanksgiving for several exquisite pieces of jewelry. The sales are open to the public and everyone is invited to participate by donating jewelry or purchasing some, or both.

