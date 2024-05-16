This year’s theme, ‘Powered by Connection,’ captures the spirit of the center

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Senior Center is celebrating older Americans for Older Americans Month this May. Recently, Senior Center Coordinator Micki Wright explained the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults.

“It’s not just about having someone to chat with,” Micki stated. “It’s about the transformative potential of community engagement in enhancing mental, physical, and emotional well-being.” According to Wright, by recognizing and nurturing the role that connectedness plays, we can mitigate issues like loneliness, ultimately promoting healthy aging for more Americans.

The Paso Robles Senior Center offers a range of activities, classes, and events that keep our local older adults active and engaged in our community. Bingo, bridge, bunco, cribbage, hand & foot, and pinochle are some of games offered regularly. Also offered are Mindfulness Meditation, Relaxation Yoga, and Cuesta Emeritus classes.

advertisement

This month’s special events include: A Legal Aid Presentation; Hat Decorating with Micki; the 2nd Annual Unbirthday Party; Uncover your History with Local Artifacts; and Make your own Bathroom Spray with Essential Oils.

Please join the Paso Robles Senior Center in celebrating Older Americans Month by visiting us at 270 Scott St. or by calling (805) 237-3880 to get their full calendar of events.

Feature Image: Art Class participants (from left) Kay Hirons, Charlene Martyn, Jim Farmer, and Lisa King show off some of the class’ work. Photo provided by Paso Robles Senior Center

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...