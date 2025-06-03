Local dance instructor leads monthly sessions to promote health, happiness, and community fun

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Senior Center is excited to announce free line dancing classes for seniors, generously offered by local dance instructor Kerri Fredericks. A longtime resident of Paso Robles and a trained ballet dancer and choreographer, Fredericks brings years of experience teaching ballroom, salsa, hip hop, ballet, and more.

Fredericks approached the Senior Center with a generous offer to lead a free line dancing class on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

“Research has shown just listening to music makes people happy. Dance works all the senses, both mind and body,” Fredericks shared.

These classes provide seniors with a fun, social, and healthy way to stay active. All seniors are welcome to join and experience the joy of dance in a supportive community environment.

For more information, contact the Paso Robles Senior Center at (805) 237-3880 or visit them at 270 Scott St.

Feature Image: Local dance instructor Kerri Fredericks is offering free line dancing classes for local seniors on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Contributed photo

