Fabula brings knowledge of nonprofit and management experience

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) has announced the appointment of Maria Fabula as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Fabula brings experience in nonprofit management and a deep commitment to serving youth and families in the Central Coast community.

With over two decades of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, Fabula has a proven track record of driving organizational growth and program excellence. Prior to joining BGCMCC, she served in executive roles including at the Community Resource Center — a statewide organization serving all of Colorado — as the chief executive officer. Prior to that she was the regional manager for the NonProfit Support Center, serving nonprofits in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“It’s truly an honor to become a member of the team at Boys & Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast,” Fabula said. “I’m incredibly excited to join an organization with such a strong legacy of empowering young people, backed by dedicated staff, exceptional board members, and generous donors.

advertisement

“Having grown up in this community, I feel a deep connection and passion for its well-being, and I’m eager to make a meaningful contribution. Our youth encounter numerous challenges, and it is vital that we create avenues for their growth and development. I’m committed to expanding our positive impact throughout the communities of northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.”

Fabula’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for BGCMCC as the organization continues to expand its impact and reach within the community. Her strategic vision, combined with her passion for youth development, promises to further strengthen BGCMCC’s position as a leading provider of afterschool and summer programming for children and teens.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast family,” said Dan Lillard, chair of the BGCMCC Board of Directors. “After a thorough, national search, we were excited about the number of excellent candidates who wanted to work with us, but Maria’s combination of nonprofit expertise, executive leadership, and strategic team building made her the ideal candidate for our organization. Her leadership experience, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to our mission make her the ideal candidate to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and success.”

As CEO, Fabula will oversee all aspects of BGCMCC’s operations, including program development, fundraising, financial management, and community relations. She will work closely with the board of directors, staff, volunteers, and community stakeholders to advance BGCMCC’s mission and ensure that every young person in the Mid Central Coast region has access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

Feature Image: Maria Fabula

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...