ATASCADERO – Thursday, July 30, is World Against Human Trafficking Awareness Day. A peaceful march has been organized to take place in Atascadero at Sunken Gardens at 10 a.m. Social Distancing protocols have been put in place, and the group is working with the Atascadero Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department. The organizers recommend masks to be worn, kids are welcome, and if you wear blue (the color of the awareness campaign), you will receive a free burger card at Sylvester’s in Atascadero. The event will start at 10 a.m. with a few local speakers and booths that will provide information on how you can keep your family and kids aware and safe.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
