TEMPLETON – On July 27, the San Luis Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after a bicyclist found a human foot near Templeton on Sunday, July 26.

A bicyclist reported finding the foot at 9:15 a.m. near Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton. Detectives are not releasing the exact location of the discovery at this time. It’s not known at this time the origin of the foot.

Today, the Sheriff’s Department released that they have identified the individual whose foot was found near Santa Rita Road in rural Templeton on Sunday. With the help of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and its rapid DNA process, the individual was identified as a surviving victim of a traffic collision on July 17. That collision occurred when the car that the male victim was driving crashed into a guardrail and caught fire on southbound Highway 101 just north of the Vineyard Drive off-ramp.

Both of the victim’s legs were severed in that collision. One foot was recovered at the scene. The other foot could not be located. That collision occurred approximately three miles away from where the individual’s foot was found near Santa Rita Road. For information regarding the collision, please contact the California Highway Patrol at (805)781-4550.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related