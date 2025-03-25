PASO ROBLES — On Monday, March 24 the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of State Route 46 East and Golden Hill Road. The crash involved a 2020 Ford Truck and a 2015 Jeep.

The Ford driver sustained head and neck pain and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. However, the Jeep driver fled the scene on foot with witnesses reporting to seeing him running toward Eagle Energy Gas Station.

Officers quickly arrived, initiated an investigation, and located the suspect, identified as Peter Terence Wells, 49, of Bakersfield, hiding in the parking lot of Eagle Energy Gas Station. Wells attempted to evade officers but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He displayed clear signs of alcohol intoxication and had visible injuries from the crash.

Wells was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony DUI, felony hit-and-run, and additional misdemeanor violations.

The Paso Robles Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP or texting “SLOTIPS” followed by the message to CRIMES (274637).

