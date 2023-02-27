Planning Commission welcomes new Commissioners Eric Marlow and Pat Connally and reappoints Commissioner Ty Christensen

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council has re-appointed sitting Planning Commissioner Ty Christensen back to the Paso Robles Planning Commission and appointed two new Planning Commissioners, Eric Marlow and Pat Connally.

The Commissioners were appointed to a three-year term at a special City Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16. The City Council interviewed five applicants to fill three open positions on the Planning Commission.

Commissioner Christensen will begin his second three-year term on March 1. Mr. Marlow is a construction project manager who specializes on public construction projects. Mr. Connally is a retired Caltrans engineer with decades of experience on State Highway projects and a current volunteer for the El Camino Homeless Organization. Their first Planning Commission meeting will be on March 14, 2023.

The City would like to thank outgoing commissioners Roberta Jorgensen and Field Gibson for all their hard work edication to the City’s Planning Commission which included approval of the Beechwood Specific Plan and Gateway Resort Annexation.

