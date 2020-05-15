Dignity Health’s Pacific Central Coast Health Centers (PHC) are committed to meeting the health care needs of our community. We have remained open and have been seeing patients both in- person and using video visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety of our patients and staff is top priority.

“We want patients to know that it is safe to come to their doctor visits in-person, and we encourage individuals to get the care they need, even during the COVID- 19 pandemic.” says Steve Goodman, MD, VP of Clinical Operations at Pacific Central Coast Health Centers. “In accordance with both national and local public health agencies, we have put significant, noticeable measures in place to ensure safety at all of our locations, and delaying care is unnecessary.”

Patients can expect:

To be screened for symptoms during the appointment confirmation call and upon entry/check in to the office

Physical distancing is supported with reconfigured waiting rooms, limited patient guests, and the option to wait in your car until an exam room is ready

Extended cleaning and disinfection processes are in place, with particular focus on high touch areas

Plexiglas barriers provide an extra layer of protection

Strict attention to staff hand hygiene is enforced

Careful daily monitoring to ensure adequate supplies of all cleaning products and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Universal and enhanced source control: every patient, guest, provider, and medical staff member is required to wear a mask while on site

We have a robust employee health program in place to prevent employees coming to work ill, and ensuring a safe return to work once they are well

TeleHealth visits (including Video Visits) will continue to be offered for all patients.

