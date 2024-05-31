PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles needs 25 volunteers to help put on this free community event.

The city is gearing up for another spectacular 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park, and it needs the community’s help to make it the best one yet. As the city prepares for what promises to be its biggest event yet, it is calling on the community to join them as volunteers.

This year’s celebration promises to be better than ever before, with an expanded Fun Zone for families, two live bands to keep the energy high, and an awe-inspiring fireworks display that will light up the night sky. With admission and parking completely free, it’s no wonder that the event has tripled in attendance over the past two years, and with July 4 falling on a Thursday this year, the city is expecting an even larger crowd.

To ensure the success of this prized community event, the city is looking for approximately 25 dedicated volunteers to join in the effort. Volunteer shifts are just two hours each, allowing volunteers to enjoy the festivities while also giving back to their community.

Whether community members are interested in serving as a lake/pump track monitor, an exclusion zone monitor, or a parking attendant, there’s a role for everyone to play in making the celebration a success.

As a token of the city’s appreciation for your support, volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt, premium parking, and a meal voucher to enjoy during their well-deserved break. But more than just the perks, volunteering is an opportunity to connect with the community, make new friends, and be a part of something truly special.

“We believe in taking good care of our volunteers because we can’t do this without them,” said Volunteer Coordinator Lovella Walker. “We appreciate anyone and everyone who steps up to assist in making this free community event a success for our attendees.”

If you’re ready to join the city in making this year’s 4th of July celebration one to remember, you are encouraged to email Walker at lwalker@prcity.com to sign up as a volunteer today.

For more information about the 4th of July celebration, including event details and updates, please visit prcity.com/july4.

Feature Image by Brittany App

