PASO ROBLES — Wine Country Theatre is excited to announce auditions for the Broadway version of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’sCinderella” to be directed by Jacob Shearer. Performances will be held in August at the beautiful Park Ballroom in downtown Paso Robles.

All roles are open, and performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, abilities/exceptionalities, and body types are welcome to audition. Wine Country Theatre will be offering the opportunity to submit auditions via email as well as in person.

In-person auditions will take place at the Plymouth Congregational Fellowship Hall in Paso Robles on Monday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 11, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Visit winecountrytheatre.org for further Cinderella audition information.

