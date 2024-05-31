Annual tradition, set to take place every year on the anniversary of D-Day

PASO ROBLES — Honor Flight Central Coast announced the inaugural “Sherman’s Legacy Flight,” a commemorative event dedicated to celebrating the life and legacy of Sherman Smoot. This annual tradition, set to take place every year on the anniversary of D-Day, honors Sherman’s memory and the bravery of all veterans.

The first Sherman’s Legacy Flight will take off on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m. from the Warbirds Museum, located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. The restored WWII C-47B, known as “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber,” will carry veterans on a 40-minute tour over Morro Rock and up to Hearst Castle before returning to the museum.

Friends and supporters of Honor Flight along the coast are invited to gather at Cayucos or San Simeon Piers for a view of Betsy as she flies by. Waving flags in support of our veterans is strongly encouraged. For those inland, they are encouraged to join them in welcoming home the veterans at the Warbirds Museum. Please arrive around 11:25 a.m., dressed in patriotic attire and bringing flags to show your support. This special occasion will include the celebration of some remarkable veterans.

Honor Flight extends their deepest gratitude to Estrella Warbirds and Gooney Birds for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in making this event possible. Additionally, a heartfelt thank you goes to the family of Sherman Smoot for their generosity and dedication to honoring Sherman’s legacy through this commemorative flight. Honor Flight Central Coast is truly honored to pay tribute to Sherman Smoot and celebrate his legacy and the bravery of our veterans.

About Honor Flight Central Coast

Honor Flight Central Coast is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring veterans by providing them with an opportunity to visit memorials in Washington D.C., free of charge. Since its inception, Honor Flight Central Coast has been committed to recognizing the sacrifices and achievements of our veterans, ensuring their service is never forgotten. For more information about Honor Flight, go to honorflightccc.org.

Feature Image by Michael Ens

