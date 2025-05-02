PASO ROBLES — In celebration of the annual VFW Day of Service, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10965 in Paso Robles will join with local volunteers to clean a section of Highway 101 near Camp Roberts on Saturday, May 3, at 9 a.m.

This local effort is part of a nationwide initiative highlighting the VFW’s ongoing commitment to community service. The project reflects the organization’s mission of #StillServing, emphasizing that the dedication to service continues long after military duty ends.

The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to participate. Volunteers should meet at the lot across from Camp Roberts near the exit on Highway 101 at 9 a.m. For safety, participants must wear long sleeves, pants, gloves, boots, and eye protection.

Join us in honoring our veterans and helping keep our community clean.

