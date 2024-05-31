PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is announcing the temporary closure of the large parking lot at Centennial Park for necessary repairs, resurfacing, and striping. The closure will take place from Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, June 6. The parking lot will remain open on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.

Closure Period: Tuesday, May 28, through Tuesday, June 6 (closed on weekdays, open on the weekend of June 1-2).

Maintenance Activities: The project includes comprehensive parking lot repairs, installation of a new ADA-compliant ramp, and new pavement striping.

Project Duration: The project should only take a week to complete, if for any reason it needs to go past June 6, the public will be notified. The contractor is obligated to finish within 20 days.

Alternative Parking Arrangements: During the closure period, visitors are requested to park on Nickerson Drive and onneighborhood streets that run perpendicular to Nickerson Drive. Please plan for a few extra minutes to park and walk to your destination within the park.

Access During Maintenance: All sidewalks leading into Centennial Park will remain open and accessible throughout the maintenance period, ensuring pedestrian access is unaffected.

The City of Paso Robles appreciates your patience and understanding as they undertake these important improvements to enhance the safety and accessibility of Centennial Park.

