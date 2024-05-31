PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast want local families to know that spots are filling fast at their Atascadero and Paso Robles-Flamson clubs for their very popular summer camps. For those families that want a rewarding, high-quality summer experience for their kids, the Boys & Girls Club is here for you.

The Atascadero Club, located at 6100 Olmeda Ave., begins its all-day Summer program on June 13, while the Flamson Club in Paso Robles, located at 600 26th St., begins on June 12. The popular clubs offer games, crafts, science activities, outdoor play, and more Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the low price of $600 per child for the whole summer.

ELOP (Extended Learning Opportunity) Funded camp registrations are available at our Atascadero Club for youth in grades TK through 6 who qualify. CAPSLO and other financial assistance is also available.

Visit centralcoastkids.org/join to sign up today. For more information regarding Summer Camp or for ELOP funding availability, contact the Atascadero Club at (805) 635-1358 or call the Flamson Club in Paso Robles at (805) 257-3088.

Feature Image provided by Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast

