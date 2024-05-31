Local singers have the opportunity to sing National Anthem for Chumash Grandstand Arena shows

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that applications are being accepted for National Anthem singers. Each year the California Mid-State Fair offers local singers the opportunity to sing the National Anthem prior to the start of Chumash Grandstand Arena shows.

Interested applicants can fill out an online form with contact information, as well as submit a YouTube video/link showing the individual singing the National Anthem a cappella style.

Applications can be found at MidStateFair.com and must be received by Friday, June 14, by 5 p.m. to be considered. Allapplicants will be notified via email, after the singers have been selected.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image by Brittany App

