PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that pre-sale Daily Admission tickets are now available for purchase at local Farm Supply Company stores located in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, and Santa Maria.

These are the absolute lowest pre-sale Daily Admission ticket prices you will find anywhere. This deal runs now through July 16 and are priced as follows:

Adult (Ages 13-61): $11.50 (regular is $15)

Senior (Ages 62+): $10.50 (regular is $12)

Youth (Ages 6-12): $8.50 (regular is $9)

Children: Ages 5 and under are free

Please check your local Farm Supply for store hours and note that only credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Amex) are accepted. For other deals and discounts, visit MidStateFair.com.

advertisement

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image by Brittany App

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...