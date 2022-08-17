The cookoff benefits the Paso Robles Rotary Club’s scholarship program

PASO ROBLES — Last weekend, the Paso Robles Rotary Club held their community favorite Winemaker’s Cookoff, which benefits their scholarship program for Paso Robles High School graduates.

“It went very well. We had a big happy crowd,” said Vicki Silva, the chairman of the event.

This year marks the 23rd of the Winemaker’s Cookoff, which is held at the Paso Robles Event Center.

“It was a roaring success for our 23rd event,” said Silva.

She added, “We’re so fortunate that [the Paso Robles Event Center] is in Paso Robles.”

Over the past 22 years, the Winemakers’ Cookoff has raised more than $400,000 for local youth scholarships. Last year, the Rotary Foundation awarded nearly $90,000 in high-school senior scholarships.

Over 20 years ago, Rotarian Gary Eberle of Eberle Winery had the idea for a cookoff that would be just as fun for wineries as it would for the guests. Silva loved the idea, and the two went ahead with their plan, raising over $7,000 that first year.

In 2021, the event transitioned to a smaller event due to the pandemic, creating a more intimate experience, and it was a hit with participants. So the Rotary has chosen to keep with the smaller experience and limited ticket sales to 350 — and sold out.

The cookoff featured 22 local winemakers and three breweries, live music, and great food — all benefiting local high-school seniors.

“The food was unbelievable. The wineries are amazing; they are the best,” said Silva. “They know it’s for Paso kids, and they do the best job. Every year there is so much creativity.”

Some participating breweries and wineries this year included Ancient Peaks, Asuncion Ridge, Bovino, Calcareous, Cass Winery, Dubost, Eberle, Hope Family Wine, Hoyt, Midnight Cellars, Peachy Canyon, Pear Valley, Penman Springs, Venteux, Volatus, and Cal Coast Brewery.

Each year at the cookoff, awards are handed out to the chefs and wineries. This year’s recipients are below:

People’s Choice

Daou Eberle Peachy Canyon Winery

Honorable Mention: Le Vigne Winery

Judges Award

Vino Vargas Winery Dubost Winery Ecluse Wines

Honorable Mention: Peachy Canyon Winery

Spirit Award

Cass Winery Daou Le Vigne Winery

Professional Chef

Eberle Firestone Winery Barr Estate Winery

Honorable Mention: Le Vigne Winery

While the club is still calculating its profits from the event, Silva expects it to be a record year.

About the Rotary Club of Paso Robles

The Rotary Club of Paso Robles was chartered in 1924 and has a long history of “service above self,” the motto of Rotary International. The Club is very active in the community through scholarships for high school students of Paso Robles, sponsorship of the local Boy Scouts of America organization, and raising money for local children’s projects like dictionaries for third-grade students and supplies for local schools. The club also participates in global projects including funding international schools, drinking water projects, and eyeglass projects. For more information about the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, please visit pasoroblesrotary.org.

Photos by Melissa Guerra / PRP

