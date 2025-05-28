Overton brings decades of leadership experience and a deep commitment to community development

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) has announced the appointment of Anthony Overton as chief executive officer, effective June 20. With more than 20 years of leadership in education and community engagement — most recently with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District — Overton is uniquely positioned to lead Habitat SLO in advancing its mission of building homes, communities, and hope.

From guiding students to leading community change, Overton has always believed in building futures. Now, he brings that vision to Habitat SLO as its new CEO. With a distinguished career in education, Overton is ready to take on the county’s urgent need for affordable housing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony as our next CEO,” said Truitt Vance, chair of the Habitat SLO County Board of Directors. “Anthony’s passion for people, deep roots in our local community, and dedication to equity in housing make him an ideal leader for this next chapter. We look forward to the energy and vision he will bring to our mission.”

advertisement

Overton’s career spans public education, nonprofit leadership, and community advocacy. He has served as director of curriculum, instruction, and career technical education for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, principal of Paso Robles High School, and in several other leadership roles focused on strengthening families and communities.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to work that creates lasting impact — especially in underserved communities,” said Overton. “Habitat SLO’s mission to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership deeply resonates with me. After years in education, I’ve seen firsthand how safe, affordable housing shapes student success and family well-being. This role felt like a natural evolution of that service: building not just classrooms, but foundations for life.”

As CEO, Overton will lead Habitat SLO County’s work to expand affordable housing opportunities, help senior residents safely age in place, and foster neighborhood revitalization efforts across the county.

“We’ll continue to build new homes, but we also need to preserve the homes people already have,” Overton said. “Expanding our Home Preservation/Aging in Place initiative will be key, especially as the cost of living rises. We’ll look to innovative funding models, strategic land use, and partnerships with government and nonprofits to push beyond the status quo. This is a regional issue that demands a collaborative, community-first response.”

Overton, a resident of San Luis Obispo County, also finds meaning in hands-on work.

“I’m a woodworker and run a small woodcraft business out of my home,” said Overton. “I find a lot of peace and creativity in building things with my hands. It’s part of what drew me to Habitat — there’s something deeply fulfilling about creating something tangible that others can build their lives around.”

To welcome Anthony and connect with Habitat’s mission, the public is invited to attend these informal Meet the CEO events:

Tuesday, June 17

Habitat SLO Night at the SLO Blues Game

6 p.m.

Free tickets are available for the first 100 Habitat SLO supporters who register at support.habitatslo.org/campaigns/39005-habitat-slo-night-blues-baseball

Tuesday, June 24

Coffee with the CEO at Belnano Coffee

8120 El Camino Real, Atascadero

7 to 9 a.m.

Register encouraged but not required at habitatslo.org

For more information or to learn how you can support Habitat SLO County, contact Dawn Smith at dawn@habitatslo.org or call (805) 316-1192

Like this: Like Loading...