Payment of $850 going to From the Heart Animal Sanctuary

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Elks Lodge #2364 has made a donation of $850 to From the Heart Animal Sanctuary. The Elks Lodge remains committed to supporting local communities and organizations that make a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.

The donation, which was presented by Past Exalted Ruler Carson Landreth to Leslie and Joe Thomas of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary, will provide vital support for the sanctuary’s efforts to care for and protect animals in their care. From providing medical treatment to offering shelter and love, the sanctuary’s mission is to ensure the well-being of animals that have been neglected or abandoned.

The Elks Lodge #2364 has a long history of community service and charitable giving, and this donation to From the Heart Animal Sanctuary is just one example of their dedication to making a positive impact in Paso Robles and beyond. By supporting organizations like the sanctuary, the Elks Lodge continues to demonstrate the power of compassion and kindness in creating a better world for all beings.

advertisement

The Elks Lodge #2364 and From the Heart Animal Sanctuary are grateful for the support of the Paso Robles community and look forward to continuing their work in making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.

Feature Image: Joe and Leslie Thomas of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary display a big check representing the $850 donation given to the sanctuary by the Paso Robles Elks Lodge. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...