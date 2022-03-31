Children’s museum welcomes back their Cioppino and Vino fundraiser

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Children’s Museum has announced Sarah Ambrose, soon to be Sarah Parsons, as their new Executive Director starting this March. Ambrose comes to the children’s museum after serving as executive director for Studios On The Park for three years.

Sarah Ambrose

“I love working with kids,” said Ambrose, “I love seeing a difference in kids when they are given things that they may not necessarily have access to. This is a great space to let kids be creative and have fun and feel like they belong. That’s what made me think this is the right spot for me.”

For three years, Ambrose previously served as Executive Director for Studios On The Park on Pine Street. She says the several children’s programs offered at Studios were a major driver for her in that role. When she heard the children’s museum was hiring, she knew it would be a great place for her.

Ambrose came to Paso Robles from the area of Buffalo, New York. After receiving her undergrad in sports management from the State University of New York at Fredonia, she pursued her master’s in sports management from California State University Long Beach.

While working for the Los Angeles Kings ice hockey team, Ambrose worked with non-profits. Her experience with the team inspired her to keep on the career path of working with non-profits.

Ambrose moved to Paso Robles after her fiance was hired here. The two recently purchased a property in Creston and look forward to building their roots here, “This is the first place we’ve lived where we’re ready to make it home.”

As Executive Director, Ambrose looks forward to building the museum’s community outreach. She looks forward to creating newer and greater partnerships in the community and making it more accessible to the underprivileged.

The children’s museum looks forward to extended hours and special events in the near future, along with bringing back their annual fundraiser, Cioppino and Vino. Last held in 2019, the fundraiser is a food and wine event that benefits the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. Proceeds help support The Museum’s programs and daily operating expenses.

Ambrose concludes, “I think we’ve got something so special, and it ties into a lot of our community. I would love to see that grow.”

For more information on the Paso Robles Children’s Museum, visit pasokids.org

