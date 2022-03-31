Team was presented with a Certificate of Recognition from Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham

PASO ROBLES — On March 22, the Drillers Baseball Club 9U (nine-year-old team) brought home a Major Championship win from the USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) Arizona Spring Championship. On Thursday, March 24, the team was presented with a Certificate of Recognition from Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids with their determination to compete at a high level. It’s truly amazing,” said the Drillers Coaches.

The Drillers Baseball Club is a nonprofit organization that was formed in December of 2019. Based in North County, the program is run solely by volunteers and their donation of time. Their coaches provide exceptional training while instilling the value of sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, and respect in a safe, fun, and competitive environment.

The Drillers Coaches add, “We instill teamwork, work ethic, how to handle the stressors of baseball with a positive attitude — we teach the kids that it’s a learning process and change doesn’t happen overnight.”

The Drillers Club started with one 8U/9U team in early 2020. Their vision was to bring together the best athletes from northern San Luis Obispo County and beyond. Their 8U team earned a National Championship Sports (NCS) World Series Championship in July 2021. They hold an NCS record of 17 to 4 in the 8U division and 21 to 6 total record for the 2021 season, including 9U tournament play. The 8U Drillers ranked number one in points for the 2021 NCS 8U Division 1 season with 5,500 points.

After seeing the success of Drillers 8U/9U, they decided to expand the group by adding a 6U team in December of 2020. The boys played their first two tournaments last summer. They are now 7U and are playing tournaments on a monthly basis.

In March, the Drillers team traveled to Arizona, where they became USSSA 9U AAA National points leaders. Prior to that, the team racked up multiple championships wins across California. Their success in Arizona came with an invitation to the USSSA Elite World Series in Viera, Florida, this July. The World Series event is nearly a week-long with the best teams in the world competing for the title.

“The boys are learning how to play the game at a high level yet only still being nine years of age and under,” said the Drillers Coaches.

The 9U Drillers are looking for support throughout the community to get the team to Florida. They will be holding a cornhole tournament fundraiser with a silent auction on Sunday, May 22, at The Backyard on Railroad Street in Paso Robles. More information on the fundraiser will be available soon.

The team has set a goal to raise $25,000, which, if met, will pay for the cost of all of the players’ and coaches’ roundtrip airfares. Funds raised will also help with the tournament entry fee and other related tournament expenses.

Current 9u Roster and Coaches:

Landon Berry

Deagan Brady

Jay Flores

Cooper Freitas

Jackson Jeckell

Ethan Lansford

Hudson Rodriguez

Mays Sorrentino

Maris Sorrentino

Huntington Teague

Aidan Wahlberg

Coach Andrew Berry

Coach Aaron Sorrentino

Coach Johnny Flores

Coach Matt Jeckell

For more information on the team or to become a sponsor for the team, visit drillersbaseballclub.com

Drillers 9U team reading their Certificate of Recognition from Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP Kelley Abbas, Field representative for Jordan Cunningham, presented the team with their certificate on Mar. 24. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

