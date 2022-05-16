Admission is free to the public on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PASO ROBLES — Visit the Paso Robles Children’s Museum on Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and celebrate summer. Museum admission will be free to all attendees, thanks to a grant by The Wonderful Company.

The museum will provide food from Yabba Dabba Dogs and gelato from Leo Leo Gelato. They will be making fun summertime crafts along with spending some time with the Paso Robles Fire Department.

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a non-profit 501(c) organization that serves children and families in the general public. The museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters. The museum provides membership opportunities, birthday parties, and school and youth group programming. The Children’s Museum also partners with other youth-based organizations and provides these Community Partners with free admissions and programs to the children and families they serve.

If you are not yet a member, you have an opportunity to purchase an annual family membership during the free day of play, and you can get an extra month free. A membership to the museum may include parents, guardians, children (of course), grandparents, and grandchildren.

The museum is located at 623 13th Street in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. For more information, please contact Sarah Parsons at sarah@pasokids.org or at (805) 238-7432 or visit them online at pasokids.org.

