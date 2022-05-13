Sacramento law enforcement confirm Laviano is safely living in the area

SANTA MARGARITA — Law enforcement has confirmed the whereabouts of missing person Lisa Laviano.

Lisa Laviano (59)

On May 12, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to confirm with law enforcement in the Sacramento area that 59-year-old Laviano is safely living there.

Laviano was reported missing from Santa Margarita by her friend on April 26. The friend went to Laviano’s residence in Santa Margarita, which was apparent to be vacant for a number of years. The friend believed Laviano may have moved to the Sacramento area or Washington state.

