SAN MIGUEL — After much consideration, the committee for the annual San Miguel Car Show hosted by the San Miguel Chamber of Commerce canceled this year’s event.

“The COVID-19 restrictions make it impossible to put on the kind of even that attendees at the 10th anniversary deserve,” organizers stated. “However, we have made arrangements to hold the 10th Annual San Miguel Car Show on Sept. 3 and 4, 2021. Even though we are not putting on the show, we still were able to give out two scholarships totaling $1,000 and we are still going to donate $1,000 to help support Lillian Larsen School. We would like to thank everyone for your support over the years and look forward to seeing you all in 2021.”

The event has become a staple of the Labor Day Weekend in North San Luis Obispo County.

