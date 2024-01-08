PASO ROBLES — Online applications are now being accepted for singers and bands who wish to perform at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair. Local bands will have the opportunity to play the Mission Square Stage, Island Stage, or at La Cantina.

Please visit the Applications page at MidStateFair.com to apply. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 22. Late applications will not be considered. If selected, acts will be notified via email no later than Friday, April 5.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”.

advertisement

Feature image photo provided by California Mid-State Fair

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...