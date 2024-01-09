PASO ROBLES — On Monday Jan. 8, 2024, at 7:20 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire alarm at 500 1st Street in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters arrived and noted light smoke in the structure. They upgraded the response to a commercial fire response. Crews were forced to pry open the main door to make entry. A small fire was confined to one of the bathrooms in the business. The building contained minimal smoke damage and was turned back over to the property owner.

Two fire engines, one truck and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. A total of 11 firefighters responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by the Paso Robles Police Department.

advertisement

The cause of the fire was found to be a bathroom exhaust fan that was left on and overheated causing the fire. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind all business owners that if you have a Knox box at your business, to make sure the keys in the box have been updated when locks are changed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...