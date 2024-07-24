Templeton High School student takes first place with 1949 Farmall Cub

By Maylia Baird

Guest Contributor

NORTH COUNTY — Last Thursday, July 18, the JB Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program winners were announced at the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) in the Paso Robles Pavillion. A big barbecue dinner was served the evening before the winners were announced at 6 p.m. during the Cattlemen and Farmer’s Day event, and hundreds of people were in the audience.

JB Dewar has been doing this program for 24 years, with the goal of teaching engineering knowledge and time-management skills to young adults.

President of JB Dewar Ken Dewar explains, “We’re trying to teach junior high and high schoolers mechanical skills, public speaking, and record keeping. It’s all based around restoring an antique tractor.”

They had six kids total in the program this year with four who finished all the way through. When asked what challenges those who didn’t finish on time faced, Dewar responded with, “Time management.”

In first place was Caleb Terrell, who attends Templeton High School. He restored a 1949 Farmall Cub and spent 391 hours doing so.

When asked what his favorite part about this experience was, Terrell said, “It was my great grandfather’s tractor, so I got to keep the family legacy going and get to see it look new again.”

When asked why this program is important to him, Terrell added, “It helps kids get the understanding of mechanics, pre-mechanics, and old agriculture. It helps kids get familiar with common things you see day-to-day.”

The second-place winner was Braden Wheeler, who also attends Templeton High School. He restored a 1947 Allis Chalmers B and spent 745 hours working on it. Seven hundred of those hours were taking the engine in and out eight times. This is his second year doing the program as well as his second year coming in second place.

“I really like the color I painted it,” Wheeler said when asked what he likes most about his tractor. “This program is important to me for many reasons. First, it teaches me organization, all kinds of different trades like painting, bodywork, and the mechanical side of things.”

In third place was Samatha Williams, who’s 15 and attends Coastal Christian School. She restored a 1948 Ford 8N. This tractor was one of the original first 20,000 in production, and she spent 291 hours restoring it.

“It was just amazing to get here in the first place. I don’t care how I scored; it’s just getting here and finishing it is all that mattered to me,” Williams responded when asked what it meant to win this award. “I think this program brings the younger generation into the old automotive world. We have so many people who are into new automotive which is very different from vintage automotive. I think it’s important for the new generation to move forward with it.”

In fourth place was Reiley Houtz, who’s a junior at Paso Robles High. He restored a 1945 Farmall M and spent 365 hours on his tractor.

“I’ve come a long way whether I win or not. I’ve learned more [about] who I am as a person. I don’t see it so much as winning that’s important, I just see it as a pat on my back and a good resume booster.” said Houtz about his experience in the program. “It’s important because it teaches kids how to present and public speaking. It also teaches kids how to get their hands dirty and fix problems without holding someone’s hand.”

Winners of the program are grateful to receive award money sponsored by JB Dewar Inc. The first-place recipient receives $4,000, the second gets $3,000, and third place gets $2,000. Since 2002, JB Dewar, Chevron Delo, the Alex Madonna family, and many other local businesses have awarded over $100,000 in scholarships.

When asked how people can help support this program, Dewar, said, “Through donations, tractors, labor, mechanical skills, parts, knowledge of restoring a tractor, and tools.”

If you are interested in participating or volunteering to be a mentor in the next tractor program, you can go to jbdewar.com for more information. This year’s restored tractors can be found on display throughout the rest of the California Mid-State Fair outside of the Paso Robles Pavilion.

Feature Image: (From left) This year’s B Dewar Tractor Restoration Education Program participants Samantha Williams, Reiley Houtz, Caleb Terrell, and Braden Wheeler are shown with Cindy Bevans of Talley Farms, and JB Dewar President Ken Dewar at the California Mid-State Fair. Photos by Brittany App

