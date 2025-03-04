PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting online applications for the 2025 Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant. Eligible contestants must be 18-24 years old (or a graduating senior) as of July 16, be a San Luis Obispo County resident, and have never been married.

Contestants will compete in five categories: Interview, Fair/Pageant Proposal, Talent, Evening Gown, and Final Question. Those crowned Queen or Princess will represent the Fair daily, introducing performers, meeting dignitaries, and engaging with fairgoers.

Scholarship prizes include $2,500 for the Queen, $1,000 for the 1st Runner-Up Princess, and $500 for the 2nd Runner-Up Princess. Additional awards include Miss Congeniality ($250), Best in Interview ($100), and Best in Talent ($100).

The Pageant will take place on Wednesday, July 16 at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. Admission is free, with paid entry to the Fair.

A no-obligation orientation meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the Paso Robles Event Center Administration Office. Applications are due by Friday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m. and can be submitted online at MidStateFair.com under the Applications page.

