PASO ROBLES — Get ready for free entertainment at La Cantina in Frontier Town during the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union. Enjoy the daytime ambiance under the shady oak tree while savoring food and drinks at the picnic tables. As the evening sets in, prepare to dance the night away.

At 6 p.m., Joel Y Su Halcon Dorado will take the stage, delivering lively Mexican Regional live music that will have you dancing in no time. And at 8:30 p.m. each night of the Fair, the Fiesta de Baile will kick off with a live DJ, Sey Montes, spinning the hottest hits in both Spanish and English.

Don’t miss this fantastic lineup of entertainment at La Cantina. For more information about all the attractions happening each day at the California Mid-State Fair, visit MidStateFair.com.

