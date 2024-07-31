Community Spotlight: Warren Family

Warren Family: Jennifer, Kyler, and Kris (Dad) who is a software engineer with a passion for exploring and creating salsas, entered the Salsa Competition at the California Mid-State Fair for the first time. His wife Jennifer is a school psychologist in Paso Robles, working in Special Education. Kyler, almost 2, is experiencing his first County Fair

To submit your community spotlight, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to editor@13starsmedia.com, along with a caption up to 85 words.

