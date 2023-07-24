10Best Readers Choice Travel award contest covered areas across the United States

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles has emerged victorious in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Wine Region. Following a voting process, Paso Robles has secured its place as the ultimate destination for wine enthusiasts, surpassing numerous renowned wine regions across the United States.

USA Today said of Paso Robles, “For gorgeous views, intricate diversity, and five-star hospitality on California’s Central Coast, it’s all about Paso Robles. This region offers everything from small batch tasting in the vineyard with tiny family wineries to some of the most breathtaking vistas with the capacity to welcome a crowd. Plus, there’s a grape for every style preference growing in Paso Robles vineyards. In other words, no one leaves this place unsatisfied.”

A complete rundown of all the winners of the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest can be found here 10best.com/awards/travel/best-wine-region-2023/.

“We are thrilled and honored to be named the Best Wine Region in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “This recognition is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of our winemakers and the warm hospitality of our community. We invite wine enthusiasts from around the world to visit Paso Robles and experience the beauty and flavors that make our region truly special.”

