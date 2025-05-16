Travel Paso recognizes Armstrong’s outstanding hospitality leadership and innovative guest experiences

PASO ROBLES — Hope Family Wines proudly shares that Director of Hospitality Jo Armstrong has earned a 2025 Visitor Experience Award from Travel Paso, the official destination marketing organization for Paso Robles at the center of Paso Robles wine country.

The annual award is reserved for standout Paso Robles service professionals who exemplify “unwavering hospitality and commitment to creating guest experiences that are above and beyond expectations and working towards achieving the Travel Paso vision.”

The award was presented May 8 at the Travel Paso Tourism Round Up. Armstrong won the award for the Winery category.

advertisement

“Jo is a hospitality rock star who goes all out for our guests and sets a high bar in the wine industry,” said Hope Family Wines Owner-Winemaker Austin Hope. “She continually exceeds expectations with her unmatched combination of personal warmth, people skills, creative thinking and relentless attention to detail. It’s high time Jo was in the spotlight herself and we are grateful to Travel Paso for recognizing her contributions to the local tourism community.”

Armstrong joined Hope Family Wines as Director of Hospitality in 2019. She has since transformed the Austin Hope & Treana Tasting Cellar into one of the region’s most esteemed tasting rooms, known for its welcoming atmosphere, imaginative guest experience, and unexpected touches. In the summer of 2024, Armstrong was instrumental in theopening of Hope on Park, an innovative new tasting space in downtown Paso Robles that has been met with widespread acclaim.

“This award is meaningful to me because it’s so much a part of my ‘why’ and what I do, which is create experiences that leave guests with lifelong memories and new reasons to fall in love with Paso Robles,” Armstrong said. “This is a team sport — I have an amazing team and the award is as much about them as it is about me.”

Armstrong brings more than 25 years of Central Coast hospitality experience to her role at Hope Family Wines. After growing up in Dallas and studying business at the University of Colorado, she fell in love with the Central Coast and moved to San Luis Obispo, where she started her own international event management company and held executive hospitality management positions in the fields of travel, special events and wine before joining Hope Family Wines.

Today, as director of hospitality and DTC at Hope Family Wines, Armstrong not only oversees the daily operations of the winery’s two tasting rooms, but also manages the winery’s multifaceted direct-to-consumer operations including the wine club and the digital creative team.

Feature Image: Hope Family Wines Director of Hospitality Jo Armstrong (right) accepts her 2025 Travel Paso Visitor Experience Award from Tracy Dauterman of Travel Paso during the May 8 Tourist Round Up. Contributed Photo

Like this: Like Loading...