Mission Square, situated between Estrella and Adelaide Hall, offers a beer and wine bar right next to the stage

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is showcasing an exciting lineup of 12 bands at their Mission Square Stage presented by The Tire Store. These free shows are available with paid Fair admission, and performances begin each night at 7 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of the remaining acts:

July 24: ghost\monster — With over a decade of experience, ghost\monster brings a diverse catalog, ranging from sock-hop to hip-hop, Johnny Cash to the Clash, and Elle King to the King of Pop. Enjoy feel-good evergreen rock and roll at its best.

July 25: Marisa Deering — A singer/songwriter hailing from Mission Viejo, California, drawing inspiration from country music and weaving personal introspection into her songwriting.

July 26: The Transducers — Known for their high-energy shows, The Transducers offer a colorful assortment of rock music, featuring originals and fresh arrangements of songs across multiple decades and styles, including classical, musical theater, blues, funk, and soul.

July 27 RUMOR — A 6-piece local cover band from the Central Coast, delivering a blend of classic to contemporary soft rock, blues, R&B, and pop dance hits, with powerful vocals by Dani Nicole.

July 28 Way Out West — Bringing a mix of country, rock, and a touch of hippie music, Way Out West is renowned for their tight harmonies and energetic performances.

July 29: Stellar Band — A multi-talented group of musicians playing classic hits from various decades, influenced by artists like Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin.

July 30: Blythe Berg & thebodyparts — A 5-piece band featuring Paso Robles locals, led by singer-songwriter Blythe Berg, with a style influenced by iconic female artists like Amy Winehouse, Fiona Apple, and Carole King.

Mission Square, situated between Estrella and Adelaide Hall, offers a beer and wine bar right next to the stage, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

advertisement

For more information about the daily attractions and events at the California Mid-State Fair, visit MidStateFair.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...