Nomination highlights CMSF’s top-tier entertainment, rodeo, and impact on the Central Coast

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) has been announced for “Fair/Rodeo of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. This nomination puts the CMSF amongst some of the country’s top-tier live entertainment events, like the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming, the Minnesota State Fair, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas.

The nomination is a reflection of the CMSF’s dedication to bringing world-class musical acts to the Central Coast, creating unforgettable fan experiences, and showcasing the spirit of the American West through its iconic rodeo events. Past performers have included chart-topping country acts like Luke Bryan and Eric Church, legendary icons like Garth Brooks, and rising stars — solidifying the CMSF’s reputation as a must-visit summer destination for music lovers. This summer, the CMSF is hosting four country acts: Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Jon Pardi, and Bailey Zimmerman, plus the always-sold-out Country Rodeo Finals.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated by the ACM,” said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO of CMSF. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, the support of our community, and the amazing fans who come out year after year to celebrate music, agriculture, and tradition with us.”

Held annually in Paso Robles, the CMSF continues to win awards as a leading event in the industry, blending top-tier entertainment with grassroots charm. The ACM nomination reaffirms its standing not only as a regional staple, but as a nationally recognized venue for music and rodeo excellence.

The winners of the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards will be announced later this spring.

The California Mid-State Fair takes place July 16-27. For concert tickets and more information, visit MidStateFair.com

Feature Image: Garth Brooks performs before a huge crowd at the California Mid-State Fair in 2017. The Fair, which has hosted countless country music acts, has been honored by the Academy of Country Music. Photo by Brittany App

