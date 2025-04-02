Brand also announced as Presenting Sponsor of Paso Wine Fest 2025

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) has announced a new partnership with Engelbert STRAUSS, Europe’s leading workwear brand, naming STRAUSS the Official Workwear of Paso Robles Wine Country and Presenting Sponsor of Paso Wine Fest, taking place May 15-18. The partnership marks STRAUSS’ first entry into the U.S. wine industry and aligns the brand with the hard work, innovation, and craft that define Paso Robles.

This first-of-its-kind partnership unites a globally recognized workwear brand with a wine region in a comprehensive and exclusive sponsorship. For Paso Robles, it underlines a commitment to celebrating the people behind the wine — the vineyard crews, cellar workers, and hospitality teams whose grit and passion bring each bottle to life. For STRAUSS, it signals a bold expansion into a new U.S. sector that reflects its core values.

advertisement

“To be the official workwear of Paso Robles Wine Country means more than just outfitting crews — it means honoring the hands-on work that defines this region,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “It’s about showcasing durable, high-performance gear that mirrors the resilience and pride of our community. We’re thrilled to partner with STRAUSS and excited to bring their energy and craftsmanship into Paso Robles.”

The year-long partnership also supports STRAUSS’s continued growth in North America. Known for its durable, technical apparel, STRAUSS has built a legacy of supporting professionals across demanding industries — from construction and trades to sports — and now, viticulture and winemaking.

“At STRAUSS, we hold a deep respect for craftsmanship, innovation, and the strength of community — values that are clearly woven into the fabric of the Paso Robles winemaking community,” said Henning Strauss, CEO of Engelbert STRAUSS. “The passion and precision that define Paso’s winemakers resonate with our own approach to creating high-quality products. It’s not about being the biggest, but about striving to be the best — and we’re proud to support a community that shares that spirit.”

Paso Wine Fest attendees will see STRAUSS gear in action throughout the four-day event, culminating in the Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 17, featuring over 100 wineries, regional food, craft spirits, and brand activations — including the STRAUSS Stage. As part of the partnership, co-branded STRAUSS x Paso Wine merchandise — including hats, T-shirts, and hoodies — will also be available at pasowine.com and at the newly opened Paso Robles Visitor Center. For tickets and festival details, visit pasowine.com/winefest

To learn more about the partnership, visit pasowine.com/STRAUSS

Feature Image: (From left) Christopher Taranto, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance communications director; Nadja Barletta, Brand Evolution, STRAUSS; Henning Strauss, STRAUSS President; Joel Peterson, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance executive director announce that STRAUSS is the official workwear of the PRWCA. Photo provided by Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...