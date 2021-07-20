Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jul. 23 at Mission Square at CMSF

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area, The Vineyard Team, and past award recipients worked together to identify the 2021 winners. The honorees are evaluated on their leadership and accomplishments in California’s third-largest wine region, San Luis Obispo County.

“It’s exciting that the wine community can again come together, in person, to recognize the leadership, hard work, and dedication of those who have helped bring worldwide recognition to this region and the wines produced here,” said Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “These awardees elevate the reputation of this area through the cultivation of high-quality grapes, the creation of award-winning wines, and the distribution of many iconic labels. Their passion and devotion have helped build the brand awareness of the San Luis Obispo County wine region as a world-class viticultural area.”

The San Luis Obispo County Wine Community will celebrate this year’s award winners at a special event on Friday, Jul. 23, at the California Mid-State Fair within the Mission Square, beginning at 6 p.m. The awards presentation is a free event with paid admission to the California Mid-State Fair. Preceding the awards presentation is a ticketed event featuring a walk-around tasting of the gold medal winners of the Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC). Also recognized will be the CCWC Winery of the Year award.

Wine Industry Person of the Year – Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines

Winemaker of the Year — Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines

Winegrape Grower of the Year – Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services

ABOUT The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in Paso Robles Wine Country. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country is California’s third-largest wine region. It encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com. Facebook – @PasoRoblesWine, Instagram – @Pasowine, #pasowine.

