Coats for Kids of San Luis Obispo County is having a limited-time winter coast drive from Jan. 25 and Jan. 31, 2021. Due to pandemic restrictions, Coats for Kids held a limited coat drive in 2020, and the need is still great.

For one week, Coats for Kids donation boxes will be at five North County businesses. The boxes will be brought outside the front door during business hours and brought in at night to allow for social distancing. Donations of new or gently used coats, sweaters, and sweatshirts will be accepted in all sizes, but the need for kid’s clothes is greatest. Clothes will go to qualified families in North San Luis Obispo County.

Drop Off Locations (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 during business hours):

Madrone Landscapes, 8045 Morro Road, Atascadero, CA 93422

Atascadero Jewelry and Loan, 5550 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

Nature’s Touch Nursery and Harvest, 225 Main Street, Templeton, CA 93465

Paso Market Walk, 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

New Day Church, 1228 11th Street, Suite 101 and 102, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Local businesses Plaza Cleaners (Atascadero and Paso Robles), Paso Robles Cleaners and Laundry (Paso Robles), and Fashion Dry Cleaners and Laundry (Atascadero) will be donating cleaning services for the collected clothing.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible monetary donation, please visit coatsforkidsslocounty.org

About Coats for Kids of SLO County

Coats for Kids is an annual event that has been ongoing for 33 warm, wonderful years. Every year, volunteers gather, sort, and distribute new and gently used clothing of all sizes, giving warmth to families in need across the Central Coast at absolutely no cost to them. The volunteers work with multiple local businesses and charities to serve over 750 families.

