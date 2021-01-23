A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole

PASO ROBLES –Join the Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of A Princess in Theory on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, 7 p.m.- 8 p.m.

From acclaimed author Alyssa Cole comes the tale of a city-Cinderella and her Prince Charming in disguise. As a former foster kid, Naledi Smith has learned that the only things she can depend on are herself and the scientific method. Prince Thabiso is the sole heir to the throne of Thesolo. Ever dutiful, he tracks down his pre-determined betrothed.

When Naledi mistakes the prince for a pauper, Thabiso can’t resist the chance to experience life, and love,

without the burden of his crown. The chemistry between them is instant and irresistible, and flirty friendship quickly evolves into passionate nights. But when the truth is revealed, can a princess in theory become a princess ever after? According to Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, “This modern romance combines traditional folktales to provide the perfect Valentine’s romance for February!”

This title is available through the Black Gold Library System and the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited.

Registration is required for all participants to receive the ZOOM meetup information. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult programming, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. for the general public and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the

general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

