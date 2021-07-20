Soles4Souls collects more than expected for disaster relief

TEMPLETON — A Twin Cities Community Hospital Emergency Nurse, Rosalie Smith, and a Sargent at the Morro Bay Police Department, Nicole Taylor, announced the results of what amounted to a highly successful shoe drive called Souls4Soles. The campaign collected over 300 pairs of shoes to assist with disaster relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world.

Smith and Taylor are the founders of the Templeton Run Club and coach the Cross Country program at Templeton High School. The pair hosted the month-long shoe drive in conjunction with Global Running Day on Jun. 2 and surpassed their initial goal of 200 pairs by a wide stretch.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Twin Cities Community Hospital, ARC Physical Therapy, Templeton Recreation Department, Kennedy Club Fitness in Paso Robles, K-Man Cyclery, and GH Sports all participated as official donation locations.

Soles4Souls is a non-profit organization headquartered in Nashville, TN, that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. The organization estimates that the donation of 300 pairs of shoes will save approximately 9,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions released when new shoes are manufactured and keeps 375 pounds of textiles out of landfills.

Moreover, in countries like Haiti and Honduras, they estimate 300 pairs of shoes can provide food, shelter, and education for a family for five months.

